Temple steps commissioned

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Shiri Mahadeo Shivwala Mandir at the 108 setps which was officially opened to devotees and members of the public yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

MEMBERS of the Shiri Mahadeo Shivwala Mandir at Waiqele, Labasa, had a reason to celebrate yesterday as they witnessed the official commissioning of the 108 steps which will be used by devotees.

The steps, which symbolise the 108 names of Lord Shiva, will now be accessed by the faithful who travel to the Mandir on pilgrimages every year.

Speaking at the commissioning, the temple's treasurer and secretary, Komal Dutt, said the steps were also a gateway to the healing hot springs located at the temple.

Mr Dutt said the temple had two streams from the same source, which produced a hot spring and a cold water spring.

"The sick have been healed in the spring and many have been visiting it during their pilgrimage every year," he claimed.

"Today (yesterday) is also a special day for us because the temple is 105 years old since its establishment in 1912.

"Devotees can now access the 108 steps, which is associated with the chanting of Lord Shiva's name.

"The steps were donated by 108 members of the public who are devotees of the mandir."

Mr Dutt said the holy springs were now open to members of the public too to use its healing waters.

"There are things in nature that signify the power of God and this is why the springs have come to be revered," he said.

"Therefore it is our duty as disciples to share the love of God which is symbolic of the springs for the good of humanity."