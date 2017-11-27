Illegal brewing

/ Front page / News

POLICE have urged the public to refrain from selling homebrewed alcohol because it is illegal.

This comes after the seizure of 200 litres of homebrewed alcohol from a man at Korosomo, Macuata, during a police raid at the weekend.

It is alleged that the man had been selling homebrewed alcohol.

In a statement released yesterday, police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said the man was now in police custody.

ACP Tudravu has called on members of the public to refrain from brewing alcohol and selling.

He said people would indulge in these illegal acts, especially during the festive season.

"The sale of homebrew is illegal and those caught doing so will be taken to task," he said.

"Bootlegging operations is all part of our focus during the festive season operations.

"These are contributing factors to other crimes and members of the public are asked to refrain from buying from illegal traders.

"Police will be out in public to crack down on illegal operators who are selling homebrewed alcohol."

ACP Tudravu confirmed the sample of alcohol seized from the suspect would also be sent for analysis.

He had also told this newspaper earlier that as the festive season drew near, police operations around the four divisions had stepped up their focus on drugs, as they anticipated peddlers to be looking for quick means of earning money.

He added that officers continued to gather information from members of the public and had taken note of those actively involved in this illegal trade.