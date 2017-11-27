Nawaikula: Comments unfair

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula has described as unfair comments made by Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum on the recent welcome celebration for the COP23 delegation, saying civil servants only act on the directives of politicians and Government.

In a press conference last Thursday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said having a large-scale celebration for the returning COP23 delegation was not the intention of Government, neither the Prime Minister nor his ministerial team. He, however, said that the initial reported plan for the public event was a result of independent planning by a few well-intentioned but perhaps naive civil servants.

Mr Nawaikula said it was unfair for Government to blame civil servants for planning the celebration.

"Civil servants can hardly do anything without prior directives of politicians. It is totally unfair for the Government to blame civil servants and call them naive for organising the planned lavish welcome ceremony for the Fijian COP23 delegation that incidentally has been withdrawn and scaled down," Mr Nawaikula claimed.

Meanwhile, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was unfortunate that some people back home did not realise Fiji's accomplishments at COP23.