Villagers mark big campaign

+ Enlarge this image People of Koro Island got together to mark the 16 Days of Activism campaign on Saturday. Picture: SUPPLIED

MORE than 600 villagers on Koro Island gathered to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism last Saturday.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre counsellor Lavenita Tuitabu said a march was also held to mark International Day for Protesting against Violence against Women.

"This marked the first time for Koro to mark the significant global event," she said.

"The newly-established Elimination of Violence against Women Committee, an initiative of the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, in partnership with the Koro Crime Prevention Committee, organised a peaceful protest march from Nabuna Village to Vatulele Village.

"This is the importance and advantage of having an EVAW committee."