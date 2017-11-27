Fiji Time: 12:51 AM on Tuesday 28 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers mark big campaign

Solomone Rabulu
Monday, November 27, 2017

MORE than 600 villagers on Koro Island gathered to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism last Saturday.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre counsellor Lavenita Tuitabu said a march was also held to mark International Day for Protesting against Violence against Women.

"This marked the first time for Koro to mark the significant global event," she said.

"The newly-established Elimination of Violence against Women Committee, an initiative of the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, in partnership with the Koro Crime Prevention Committee, organised a peaceful protest march from Nabuna Village to Vatulele Village.

"This is the importance and advantage of having an EVAW committee."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62100.6020
JPY 54.987651.9876
GBP 0.36470.3567
EUR 0.40910.3971
NZD 0.71600.6830
AUD 0.64360.6186
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty
  2. Assault claim probe
  3. Nawaikula: Comments unfair
  4. Children's deaths worry Fiji Police
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges
  6. Illegal brewing
  7. Temple steps commissioned
  8. China shows interest in local herbal medicine
  9. Digital transformation gains momentum in Fiji
  10. Church summit empowers women

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  5. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  6. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  7. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  8. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)