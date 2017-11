/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Two friends were busy chatting and out of the blue, the two started talking about their pay.

So one of them said, "My mother has my card and she only sends me $300 a fortnight". The other asked, "But where does your pay go to?" Her friend replied, "My full pay remains untouched in my account".

Filled with envy, the other friend shouted, "I'll tell your employer to fire you."

You wouldn't want to hear what transpired afterwards.