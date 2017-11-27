Assault claim probe

/ Front page / News

POLICE Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has advised the general public that assaults against police officers on duty will not be tolerated.

He made the comment after the alleged assault of two police officers by a man claiming to have been a driver at a government ministry early yesterday morning.

The driver was alleged to have punched a police officer and dragged another one almost 10 metres by his car after refusing to undergo a breathalyser test.

It is alleged that the driver then fled the scene, prompting a police chase.

He allegedly stopped inside the residence of a senior government official where the chasing parties were denied entry.

Brig-Gen Qiliho yesterday confirmed they were investigating the matter.

"Investigations are currently underway and the driver has turned himself in," he said. "The assault of police officers while on duty is not tolerated. In this particular case we are investigating at the moment."

He said the courts had outlined the punishments against people found guilty of this.

"You can't be doing that to police officers who are out there to be looking after you.

"I can't talk about this particular case if there was an assault until we do an investigation. It would be premature for me to be making comments on it," he added.