Church summit empowers women

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Vanuatu AOG National Womens Ministry join in the group photo in Suva on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The group will be part of the Assemblies of God Women's Conference that is taking place at the Calvary Temple in Suva this week. Picture: JON

THE Assemblies of God Women's Summit, which will be held at the Calvary Temple in Suva this week, will aim to empower women in all aspects of life.

AOG Women's Summit spokesperson Kolofiu Cakau said the empowerment event was for every woman across the Pacific.

"We have women's group coming in from Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea and a few other countries," she said.

Ms Cakau said this week's summit was not on any denomination line, but was open to all women.

"You know how sometimes women think that we are second-class citizens in any family, but we believe that when you train a woman you train a family and help shape good citizens and promote a better nation," she said.

"We have speakers like Dr Isimeli Tukana from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, who will be speaking on healthy living and non-communicable diseases; Sereana Qoro who will be talking on empowerment in women and we have some other local and overseas speakers during the summit.

Ms Cakau has challenged women to be good role models not only in their families, but in everything that they do.

"Women need to stand up, not only in the churches but in the home as well," she said.

"We need to train women so they can live as an empowerment to many other women in any country.

"This is like a new generation of women are standing in the heads of those women who have gone before us."