Update: 7:57PM OTAGO, NZ: MOTORISTS traveling on State Highway 8 between Roxburgh in central Otago and Ettrick inland, is blocked in both directions by two slips at this hour.

New Zealand Police have advised that diversions are in place at the Millers Flat Bridge and the Roxburgh Dam.

In its report issued this evening, it stated that rain was continuing to fall and there was widespread surface flooding in the Roxburgh area.

The public is asked to avoid the area.