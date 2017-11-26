Fiji Time: 8:59 PM on Sunday 26 November

Weather watch: Low pressure affects Rotuma

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Update: 7:50PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and rain affects Rotuma.

The weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 7.30pm reports the system is expected to drift south tomorrow night.

It forecasts the weather system to affect the northern parts before gradually spreading to the rest of the Fiji group.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - cloudy periods with some showers over northern Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts, and interior of the larger islands. 

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers.

For mariners, the strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The weather centre reports a high-pressure system to the far south of Fiji directing a strong Southeast wind flow over Fiji waters.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for Fiji waters - Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, rough seas, and moderate southeasterly swells.








