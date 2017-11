/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asco Motors CEO/director Craig Sims, centre, with award recipients at their awards event on Saturday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 7:07PM ASCO Motors held its annual National Skill Contest yesterday in Suva and awarded 28 employees in the different service categories.

Speaking at the event, company CEO/director Craig Sims said the national skills contest was held every year to commemorate the achievements and test the skills of its employees.

Employees from around Fiji were present for the day-long event.