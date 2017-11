/ Front page / News

Update: 5:33PM A MAN claiming to be a driver at one of the Government offices who allegedly assaulted two Police officers in Suva early this morning has surrendered himself to Police.

This was confirmed by Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The driver was alleged to have punched one of the officers and dragged the other after he refused to undergo a breathalyser test.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said investigations into the matter had begun and he could not comment further.