Update: 5:16PM MARAMARUA, Waikato: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on State Highway 2 at Kopuku Rd, Maramarua.

Initial reports are that there has been a collision between a vehicle and another vehicle with a trailer.

Police said reports from the scene say two people have been injured.

Police said SH2 was closed in both directions at the scene and local diversions were in place.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.