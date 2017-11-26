Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Sunday 26 November

Fiji U20 spiritual upbringing

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Update: 5:09PM THE Vodafone Fiji U20 rugby team knows the challenge when they prepare to meet Tonga in the Oceania Rugby U20 trophy on Tuesday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Coach Koli Sewabu said spirituality was part of their preparation moulding the players as they prepared for the big task ahead.

"The bottom line is that we need to win both games and score maximum points. Those are the only options if we go through to next year's Oceania competition and the journey in the world tournament," Sewabu said.

The team had its church service at Sainiai Methodist Church in Saunaka Village, Nadi, today.








