Police recover missing girl's body

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Update: 5:01PM POLICE have located the body of the eight-year-old girl who drowned during a freshwater mussel diving expedition yesterday.

The body of the deceased was located close to Labasa Town by the Police search team. 

The girl was last seen with her grandmother traveling to the spot to search for freshwater mussels. 

Police Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu said the child was sitting on the riverbank, which was 30 to 35 metres away from where her aunt was diving.

She is believed to have fallen into the river.








