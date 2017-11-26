Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Sunday 26 November

Police team up with stakeholders to better serve the public

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Update: 3:15PM POLICE officers in the Western Division are working closely with other key stakeholders in a bid to get their messages out to members of the communities.

Officers recently met with representatives from the Fiji Meteorological Services, Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) and Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to discuss ways to improve working relations with various stakeholders within the division.

Western Divisional Police Commander Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Khan said getting those stakeholders in would be a chance for his management team to think outside the box.

"We need to complement each other and share information. Some of the services provided by these agencies are not known to members of the public and most importantly to our Police officers on the ground so we need to meet and share ideas on a daily basis," said A/SSP Abdul.

"Our officers are out there meeting members of the community every day and for example, if any weather warning comes out, we will advocate on behalf of the weather office about the danger to those who are not aware."








