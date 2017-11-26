Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Sunday 26 November

Police commend Auckland rugby league fans

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Update: 3:11PM AUCKLAND, NZ: NEW Zealand Police say the atmosphere fans created at last night's Rugby League World Cup semi-final between England and Tonga at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium made it a match to remember for all involved.

Match operation commander Inspector Peter Gibson said it had been great to see the passion of the Tongan fans, who made up the vast majority of the crowd and never lost hope in their team.

"This match was really enjoyable to Police. The crowd was very vocal and their singing and cheering created real excitement for both teams to enjoy," Inspector Gibson said.

"It was a pulsating match and an intense atmosphere.

"After the game, the Tongan fans were still smiling and shaking hands with the English fans, which was really pleasing to see."

Insp Gibson said Police made no arrests at the match.

Eighteen people were evicted for intoxication or disorder.

Police also had a large and visible presence around the South Auckland area throughout the night.








