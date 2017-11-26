Large fire in Dunedin; Road closures in place

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:49PM DUNEDIN, NZ: A NUMBER of road closures are in place in the Mornington area of Dunedin following a large fire in an abandoned building this morning.

Police were called to assist at the blaze on Montpellier Street at approximately 4am.

New Zealand Police said fire services were still working at the scene and traffic was being diverted around the site.

Diversions are in place at the following intersections:

- High Street and Queens Drive

- Serpentine Avenue and Queens Drive

- Montpellier Street and Alva Street

- Serpentine Avenue and William Street.

Those diversions are expected to be in place most of the day and Police ask that people are patient if they experience delays.

Police said the fire was being treated as suspicious and Police would be investigating.

A scene examination will be carried out later today.