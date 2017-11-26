Fiji Time: 8:59 PM on Sunday 26 November

Child disappears as aunt dives for fresh water mussels

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Update: 1:45PM FIJI Police have activated a search and rescue team for a missing eight-year-old child who is believed to have fallen in a river in Labasa, metres away from where an aunt dived for freshwater mussels.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisiro said the child was sitting on the river bank, some 30 to 35 metres away where the 50-year-old aunt was diving at Nagata, Labasa, yesterday. 

She says it is believed the child fell into the river. 

She said checks had been made at all likely places with negative results.








