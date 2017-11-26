Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Sunday 26 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police urge patience and courtesy at city bridge

Solomone Rabulu
Sunday, November 26, 2017

DRIVERS have been urged to co-operate and be courteous to other road users when using the Vatuwaqa bridge in Suva.

Chief of operations and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu made this statement after Police received complaints of how impatient some drivers were, running the red lights.

ACP Tudravu said drivers needed to be more considerate of other drivers using the bridge from the opposite end.

"An officer has been posted to monitor drivers who are failing to follow the lights and continue to run the red lights," he said. "Their action deprives the drivers from the opposite side enough time to drive through resulting in a long queue of vehicles."

ACP Tudravu said while the road and maintenance works were still in progress, it was important for everyone to work together.

"We do ask drivers to think of others and be patient as the end result of the upgrading work will be beneficial to all Fijians," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fish raid
  2. Police recover missing girl's body
  3. Men take advantage
  4. Dead baby found
  5. Artist wins dux award
  6. Chief: People continue to turn a blind eye
  7. 28 farmers first beneficiaries of insurance scheme
  8. Carling wows kids
  9. School soli
  10. 16 days of activism

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  6. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  7. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)