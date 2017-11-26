Police urge patience and courtesy at city bridge

/ Front page / News

DRIVERS have been urged to co-operate and be courteous to other road users when using the Vatuwaqa bridge in Suva.

Chief of operations and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu made this statement after Police received complaints of how impatient some drivers were, running the red lights.

ACP Tudravu said drivers needed to be more considerate of other drivers using the bridge from the opposite end.

"An officer has been posted to monitor drivers who are failing to follow the lights and continue to run the red lights," he said. "Their action deprives the drivers from the opposite side enough time to drive through resulting in a long queue of vehicles."

ACP Tudravu said while the road and maintenance works were still in progress, it was important for everyone to work together.

"We do ask drivers to think of others and be patient as the end result of the upgrading work will be beneficial to all Fijians," he said.