Police plead with motorists to be alert

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, November 26, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is requesting motorists to remain alert of children's movements during this school holidays.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro made this plea the driver of a vehicle which was believed to have been involved in the death of Mohammed Rehaan Dean, 11, on Thursday afternoon was questioned and released.

Ms Naisoro has cautioned parents to continue to advise their children on the importance of road safety.

"Road safety must be discussed frequently with our children because there will be times when they will not have you around and will need to make decisions on their own," she said.

"For drivers, we also request that they be alert to the movement of children during the school holidays."

Dean was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Nalovo, Nadi while returning from a picnic at Kulukulu Beach.

The deceased was a religious study student at the Fiji Muslim League in Lautoka.

He had gotten off from a bus in Nalovo, Nadi when he was allegedly hit.

The driver was alleged to have been a 37-year-old male.

Ms Naisoro said investigations into the matter were continuing.

The road death toll stands at 60 compared with 50 for the same period last year.








