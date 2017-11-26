Fiji Time: 8:59 PM on Sunday 26 November

Carling wows kids

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, November 26, 2017

FOR 14-year-old, Tiana Carling, coming back to every Walk On, Walk Strong (WOWs) Fiji market day is an experience she will always cherish.

Tiana has been part of the WOW's market day for the past one-and-a-half years.

" I come here to sell slimes for both adults and children. I love seeing other people share their passion with me. This really brings a smile to people's faces," Tiana said.

She said every time after the market day, she would give some of her earnings back to WOWs to help them in their cause to fight and raise awareness on child cancers in the country.

WOWs Fiji team leader Viola Lesi said this was their third market day for the year which attracted between the ages of five and 18 years.

"The main reason for organising this market day is to create awareness for early signs of children cancer so that parents and guardians are aware of them. Sometimes the signs are there and parents miss these.

"So it is very vital for them to know because they can take their children to the nearest hospital for check-ups."

She said apart from the market day, the event was to also celebrate the birthdays of children cancer patients who were born in November and December.

"The Butt St Sunday School children have organised the games today (yesterday) and the Latter-day Saints youth group have organised the birthdays."

Meanwhile, one of the world's best-known netballers and the most capped international player of all time, Irene van Dyk, also visited yesterday's market day to show her support towards the efforts by WOWs in the country.








