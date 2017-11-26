Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Sunday 26 November

Dead baby found

Solomone Rabulu
Sunday, November 26, 2017

NO woman would dream of losing her baby unless she is going through certain issues and lack moral support, says Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali.

Ms Ali made the comment as Fiji Police Force continued its investigations into the woman believed to have been the mother of the baby whose body was found by municipal council workers along Veiuto in Suva last Thursday morning.

"Any woman in her right mind wouldn't dream of doing such a terrible crime," she said.

"She may have gone through issues that lacked emotional support from her loved ones.

"This is a very delicate time for any expecting mother and her child and I am pleading to all members of the public to be very supportive and care for them."

Ms Ali said women were more vulnerable towards mental health issues during their time of pregnancies and has advised women to seek assistance if they need to.

"If you are going through some kinds of problem or probably feeling depressed, please seek help because every life that is born into this world is very precious and we need to preserve that," she said.

"Please seek help, you are not alone, the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre, amongst many other NGOs and families, is there and can help."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed they were waiting for the woman to be medically fit before they would question her further.

"The woman believed to be the mother of the baby boy whose body was discovered on Thursday morning will be further questioned once she is medically fit," Ms Naisoro said.

"The suspect had received further medical treatment."








