28 farmers first beneficiaries of insurance scheme

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, November 26, 2017

TWENTY-EIGHT farmers have become the first beneficiaries of the FijiCare Insurance bundled micro-insurance scheme that was launched in July earlier this year.

Working in partnership with the Sugar Cane Growers Fund, the scheme is expected to cover about 12,500 registered growers in the country.

The scheme was largely created to assist farmers after a survey conducted by the Pacific Financial Inclusion Program found only 12 per cent of Fijians had insurance covers.

Yesterday, FijiCare provided the fund with $108,000 as reimbursement for the money they have used in assisting 28 farmers.

FijiCare IT manager Ronald Narayan said each farmer had access to $10,000 in assistance.

"This is just to help grow the interest for farmers to have insurance," he said.

"It's a fairly easy process and the farmers apply with the Sugar Cane Growers Fund, they supply the money and we reimburse.

"We want the interest in insurance to grow and this is one way we can help," he said.

He added the scheme included covers for life, funerals and fire.

The fund has also agreed to pay premiums for the first three years after which deductions will be made from individual farmer's accounts.








