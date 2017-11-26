Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Sunday 26 November

Men take advantage

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, November 26, 2017

ABOUT 40 men took advantage of the free prostate cancer screening held at the Sacred Heart College grounds in Nasese, Suva yesterday.

The screening was organised by the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club in a bid to create more awareness on prostate cancer and also provide an opportunity for men to get tested since the cancer was identified as the most common in men in the country.

The event coincided with the club's rugby fun day and club senior member Jope Tuivanuavou said they were happy with the response they had received during the event.

"We have been holding this event yearly and the support over the last four years has increased. More men are showing concern when it came to their health and this is one of our main messages which is to get tested," Mr Tuivanuavou said.

He said the club was targeting to collect about $50,000 this year with an auction to be held next week to support this cause.








