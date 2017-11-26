/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) marked the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence with the launching of the Grow, Inspire, Relate, Lead and Succeed (GIRLS) Theatre Program in Suva on Friday night.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence is an international campaign to raise awareness on violence against women and girls.

Titled, Angel's Gift, the performance was aimed at empowering girls to overcome discrimination and challenge gender stereotypes.

FWRM executive director Nalini Singh said those girls were the experts in their own experiences.

"But because of gender roles and traditional expectations that were often enforced on girls from birth, it restricts their voices and limits their participation in decision-making," she said.

"This was one of the themes that came out clearly in Angel's Gift.

"Girls are left more vulnerable in situations of violence and exploitation when their views are overlooked. In reality, children face a significant amount of violence.

"Girls' meaningful participation in decision-making will only strengthen our approach to addressing these issues."

GIRLS program officer Lillian Delana said through script-writing, girls were able to talk about the issues they faced.

"The theatre performance portrayed the message they wanted to share; to stop discrimination against young girls and allow them the space to voice their opinions," Ms Delana said.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence began yesterday with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls and ends on Human Rights Day on December 10.