Fiji Time: 8:59 PM on Sunday 26 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

16 days of activism

Vishaal Kumar
Sunday, November 26, 2017

THE Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) marked the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence with the launching of the Grow, Inspire, Relate, Lead and Succeed (GIRLS) Theatre Program in Suva on Friday night.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence is an international campaign to raise awareness on violence against women and girls.

Titled, Angel's Gift, the performance was aimed at empowering girls to overcome discrimination and challenge gender stereotypes.

FWRM executive director Nalini Singh said those girls were the experts in their own experiences.

"But because of gender roles and traditional expectations that were often enforced on girls from birth, it restricts their voices and limits their participation in decision-making," she said.

"This was one of the themes that came out clearly in Angel's Gift.

"Girls are left more vulnerable in situations of violence and exploitation when their views are overlooked. In reality, children face a significant amount of violence.

"Girls' meaningful participation in decision-making will only strengthen our approach to addressing these issues."

GIRLS program officer Lillian Delana said through script-writing, girls were able to talk about the issues they faced.

"The theatre performance portrayed the message they wanted to share; to stop discrimination against young girls and allow them the space to voice their opinions," Ms Delana said.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence began yesterday with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls and ends on Human Rights Day on December 10.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Fish raid
  2. Police recover missing girl's body
  3. Men take advantage
  4. Dead baby found
  5. Artist wins dux award
  6. Chief: People continue to turn a blind eye
  7. 28 farmers first beneficiaries of insurance scheme
  8. Carling wows kids
  9. School soli
  10. 16 days of activism

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  6. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  7. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  9. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)