Artist wins dux award

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, November 26, 2017

NAMED the best young artist at the Fiji Performing Rights Music Awards last month, Mosese Baledrokadroka, 13, bagged another achievement after being awarded the dux prize for Delana Primary School in Lautoka last week.

His mother, Vaseva Taura, said the whole family supported Mosese's interest in music and were happy he could keep a balance with education.

"He is a talented child and has really made our family proud," she said.

"We are in awe of what he has achieved particularly at such a young age."

The Natokalau, Lomaiviti native showed his appreciation for his family and God, saying if it wasn't for them, he wouldn't have gotten to where he was today.

"I am grateful to our heavenly father for continuing to give me knowledge and strength and my talents. I am also grateful to my parents for always supporting me through it all."

Mosese's first public performance was three years ago at a Methodist Church rally and since then he has never looked back.

The youngster is mentored by renowned local artiste and music composer Iliesa Baravilala. Since 2015, Mosese has recorded two albums and is working on the third.








