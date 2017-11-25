WOWS Fiji holds last market day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Anabel Ali takes a selfie with young Kathy Rainima, 2, during the WOWS Kids market day at the WOWS Kids office in Suva today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:10PM THE Walk On, Walk Strong (WOWS) Fiji Market Day was held in Suva today.

The event attracted about 50 children.

Being the last market day of the year, parents and guardians turned up to show their support towards children suffering from cancer in the country.

WOWs Fiji team leader Viola Lesi said the main reason for organising the market day was to create awareness on detecting the early signs of cancer in children in the country.

"The funds collected will be used for transportation, providing medicines and also to provide overseas treatments for children who are suffering from cancer," Ms Lesi said.