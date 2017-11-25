Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Woman missing since June

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 7:54PM FIJI Police are requesting information that could help them locate 50-year-old Karuna Devi who has been missing from her home in Vuci Road for the past few months.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a report was received from her sister that she had been missing since October 9.

However, she said when enquiries were made, they established that Ms Devi had been missing since June.

Anyone who has information that could assist in locating Ms Devi is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.








