+ Enlarge this image Members of the Fiji Athletics team at GPH in Suva today. Picture: SUPPLIED/Jeegar Bhavsar

Update: 7:40PM TEAM Fiji athletes assembled at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

Athletes, officials and members of the media were briefed about the 2017 Pacific Mini Games.

Chef de mission Wayne O'Connor and his deputy Pauline Stephen-Morris led the briefing where the athletes met their comrades from other sporting federations.

The PGM will be held from December 4-15 in Port Vila, Vanuatu.