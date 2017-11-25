Varley: Do not allow violence in families and communities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Solomon Islands Commissioner of Police Matthew Harley and his daughter Laura. Picture: SUPPLIED/RSIPF

Update: 7:18PM SOLOMON Islands Commissioner of Police Matthew Varley today called on "all the good men" of the island nation to stand up for what is right and say no to violence against women and girls.

Commissioner Varley made this call in a public statement issued today by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and White Ribbon Day - a movement where men around the world stand up and say no to any violence against women and girls.

Referring to a picture of him and his daughter, attached to the statement, he introduced her as Laura and said he wanted to make the world a safer place for her to grow up in.

"I want to make the world a safer place and protect all women and girls from living in fear of violence," Commissioner Varley said.

"Today, I say to all good men of Solomon Islands, stand up for what is right and say no to violence against women and girls. Today, stand up to make your voice heard and say 'enough is enough' in Solomon Islands.

"Do not watch on silently or tolerate the actions of other men who commit violence. Do not allow it in your family or your community.

"Do not allow it on your watch.

"No more should our daughters, nieces, wives, sisters, mothers and loved ones have to fear violence at the hands of men.

"As a Police commissioner and as a father, I say that as good men, we can make a difference together. Join me to say 'No more'."