Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Varley: Do not allow violence in families and communities

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 7:18PM SOLOMON Islands Commissioner of Police Matthew Varley today called on "all the good men" of the island nation to stand up for what is right and say no to violence against women and girls.

Commissioner Varley made this call in a public statement issued today by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and White Ribbon Day - a movement where men around the world stand up and say no to any violence against women and girls.

Referring to a picture of him and his daughter, attached to the statement, he introduced her as Laura and said he wanted to make the world a safer place for her to grow up in.

"I want to make the world a safer place and protect all women and girls from living in fear of violence," Commissioner Varley said.

"Today, I say to all good men of Solomon Islands, stand up for what is right and say no to violence against women and girls. Today, stand up to make your voice heard and say 'enough is enough' in Solomon Islands. 

"Do not watch on silently or tolerate the actions of other men who commit violence. Do not allow it in your family or your community.

"Do not allow it on your watch.

"No more should our daughters, nieces, wives, sisters, mothers and loved ones have to fear violence at the hands of men. 

"As a Police commissioner and as a father, I say that as good men, we can make a difference together. Join me to say 'No more'."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)