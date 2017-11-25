Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Golden Oldies organise free screening for men

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 5:52PM PROSTATE cancer still continues to be the number one cancer found in men in the country.

To help support and provide a platform for men to come out and get themselves tested for prostate cancer, the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club organised a free testing at the Sacred Heart College grounds in Nasese today.

Club senior member Jope Tuivanuavou said they were happy with the response received during the event with about 40 men taking advantage of the free screenings.

The month of November is dedicated to create awareness on prostate cancer in the country.

 








