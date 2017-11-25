Golden Oldies organise free screening for men

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Players and supporters join in the group photo during the Prostate Cancer Awareness campaign at the Sacred Heart College grounds in Nasese, Suva, this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:52PM PROSTATE cancer still continues to be the number one cancer found in men in the country.

To help support and provide a platform for men to come out and get themselves tested for prostate cancer, the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club organised a free testing at the Sacred Heart College grounds in Nasese today.

Club senior member Jope Tuivanuavou said they were happy with the response received during the event with about 40 men taking advantage of the free screenings.

The month of November is dedicated to create awareness on prostate cancer in the country.