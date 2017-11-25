Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Red Cross begins national appeal

SOLOMONE RABULU
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 5:48PM THE Fiji Red Cross Society begins its national appeal week today and will end on November 02.

Acting director general Eseroma Ledua says the objective of the eight-day fundraising is to help the organisation reach out to many families who are in need of help.

"There are over 50 volunteers nationwide that will be on the streets from today," Mr Ledua said.

"We are calling on members of the public to come forward and donate whatever loose coins they have and help make a difference in someone else's life or family."

 








