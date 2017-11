/ Front page / News

Update: 5:41PM FIJI's first bundled insurance product was officially launched earlier today at the Sugar Cane Growers Council Hall in Lautoka.

The launch was held in partnership with the United Nations Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme and the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

The product covers a total of 12,500 sugar cane farmers across the country and has a $10,000 limit.

The insurance product covers Life and funeral, personal accident and fires.