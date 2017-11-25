Moderate quake recorded in NZ region

Update: 5:08PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake was recorded in the New Zealand region early this morning.
The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department stated the moderate earthquake occurred at 3.11am at a depth of 148km.
The seismic activity was located at 366km Northeast from Whakatane, New Zealand; 436km East-Northeast from Auckland; 704km Southwest from Raoul Island, Kermadec Islands; and 1884km South-Southwest from Suva, Fiji.
The department cleared any tsunami threat to the Fiji region.