Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Moderate quake recorded in NZ region

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 5:08PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake was recorded in the New Zealand region early this morning.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department stated the moderate earthquake occurred at 3.11am at a depth of 148km.

The seismic activity was located at 366km Northeast from Whakatane, New Zealand; 436km East-Northeast from Auckland; 704km Southwest from Raoul Island, Kermadec Islands; and 1884km South-Southwest from Suva, Fiji.

The department cleared any tsunami threat to the Fiji region.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)