Moderate quake recorded in NZ region

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the NZ region early this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:08PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake was recorded in the New Zealand region early this morning.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department stated the moderate earthquake occurred at 3.11am at a depth of 148km.

The seismic activity was located at 366km Northeast from Whakatane, New Zealand; 436km East-Northeast from Auckland; 704km Southwest from Raoul Island, Kermadec Islands; and 1884km South-Southwest from Suva, Fiji.

The department cleared any tsunami threat to the Fiji region.