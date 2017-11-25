Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Courtesy plea for Suva drivers

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 4:25PM Drivers driving into Suva city are requested to cooperate and be courteous to other road users when using the Vatuwaqa bridge.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said an officer had been posted to monitor drivers who were failing to follow the lights and continued to run the red lights.

He said this deprived the opposite side enough time to drive through resulting in a long line of vehicles.

"While the road works may cause some inconvenience for now, we do ask drivers to think of others and be patient as the end result of the upgrading work will be beneficial to all Fijians," ACP Tudravu said.

This week, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) sent out a stern warning to drivers who had been removing barricades from the new Vatuwaqa bridge and crossing it.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said it had come to their attention that some motorists had been removing barricades to access the new bridge.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)