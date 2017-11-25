Courtesy plea for Suva drivers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A Police officer monitors traffic at the Vatuwaqa bridge in Suva. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 4:25PM Drivers driving into Suva city are requested to cooperate and be courteous to other road users when using the Vatuwaqa bridge.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said an officer had been posted to monitor drivers who were failing to follow the lights and continued to run the red lights.

He said this deprived the opposite side enough time to drive through resulting in a long line of vehicles.

"While the road works may cause some inconvenience for now, we do ask drivers to think of others and be patient as the end result of the upgrading work will be beneficial to all Fijians," ACP Tudravu said.

This week, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) sent out a stern warning to drivers who had been removing barricades from the new Vatuwaqa bridge and crossing it.

FRA chief executive officer Jonathan Moore said it had come to their attention that some motorists had been removing barricades to access the new bridge.