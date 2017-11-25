Raka 7s: First Light Taveuni topples Army

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the First Light Taveuni vs Army match. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 3:29PM FIRST Light Taveuni defeated Army Green in a close 20-19 game during the Raka 7s semi-finals at the ANZ Stadium.

The Vanua Levu-based team were sensational as they scored the first try in the first half to lead 7-0.

They pressured their opponents scoring their second try 12-0.

The Army regrouped and came firing back scoring a converted try to close the gap 7-12.

The red machine team proved their worth scoring a try to extend their lead 14-12 toe end the first half.

Army playmaker extended their lead with a try 19-12.

But the Taveuni lads didn't give up to score a try and was awarded a penalty to secure their spot in the final.