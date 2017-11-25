Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Raka 7s: First Light Taveuni topples Army

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 3:29PM FIRST Light Taveuni defeated Army Green in a close 20-19 game during the Raka 7s semi-finals at the ANZ Stadium.

The Vanua Levu-based team were sensational as they scored the first try in the first half to lead 7-0.

They pressured their opponents scoring their second try 12-0.

The Army regrouped and came firing back scoring a converted try to close the gap 7-12.

The red machine team proved their worth scoring a try to extend their lead 14-12 toe end the first half.

Army playmaker extended their lead with a try 19-12.

But the Taveuni lads didn't give up to score a try and was awarded a penalty to secure their spot in the final.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)