FLAMMA goes online

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Update: 3:18PM PEOPLE can now access the official Fiji Locally Marine Managed Areas website with a click of a mouse following its launch yesterday.

The launch took place at Bua Lomanikoro in the eve of the FLAMMA annual general meeting, which was held in the village over the past week. 

Speaking in an interview, FLAMMA executive Margaret Tabunakawai said the launch followed the high demand for information coming from not only the national but their international partners as well. 

"The Local Marine Managed Areas, which is the global body, already has its own website and the portal will ensure networking between the local and international bodies," said Ms Tabunakawai. 

"Since the data and information are collected from the communities, they need to know about it too. 

"We thank our donors and partners because this a portal where we can show them how FLAMMA has grown over the 20 years and it is also an opportunity for our children to see the work continuing on the conservation of our resources." 

The website was officially launched by the Roko Sau, Roko Josefa Cinavilakeba, who is also the Pacific Blue Foundation's local director.








