Update: 3:15PM WATER problems will be a thing of the past now for the 200 villagers of Yanuca Island.

This follows the completion of a $93,547 Water Authority of Fiji project on the island that saw to the maintenance of 46 rota tanks, 11 cement water tanks in the village and five at the Yanuca Island Primary School compound, and the installation of 12,500 litre water tanks on the island.

The project was completed after 12 weeks.