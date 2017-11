/ Front page / News

Update: 1:55PM THE Fiji Police Force are waiting for the woman who is suspected to be the mother of the baby who was left abandoned at Veiuto in Suva earlier this week to be medically fit before she is questioned further.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this today as investigations into the case continue.

She said the woman had received further medical treatment.

The body of the baby was found by some municipal council workers on Thursday morning early this week.