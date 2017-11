/ Front page / News

Update: 1:33PM HAMILTON, NZ: ONE person died after being hit by a train in a rail tunnel on Ward Street in Hamilton early this morning.

New Zealand Police Senior Sergeant David Raffan said they were called to the scene at approximately 4:30am.

He said support was being provided to the driver of the train and the deceased's next of kin were being notified.

Police are making enquiries into the incident.