+ Enlarge this image First Light Taveuni and Police Blues in action at the Raka 7s tournament happening at the ANZ Stadium in Suva. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 1:30PM ARMY and First Light Taveuni have secured their place in the men's semi-finals for the Raka 7s at the ANZ Stadium.

Army defeated Marist in the second elimination 33-7 and beat Suva Stallions 40-0 in the quarter-finals.

First Light Taveuni defeated Police Blue 22-17 and went up to upset Dratabu 22-17 in the quarter-finals.

Police White and Ratu Filise are in the second semis.