Models on the roll as stage is set for fashion show

+ Enlarge this image Model Emele Rogers showcasing one of the designs. Picture: SUPPLIED

* Brittany Hazelman — She graduated from Brigham Young University, Hawaii with a BA in Political Science and a minor in Economics. She represented Fiji in basketball both at national and international level. While at Yat Sen Secondary School, she co-captained the under-18 girls team to Guam for the FIBA Oceania Tournament, bringing home the bronze medal. She was one of two development players at the 2007 Pacific Games in Apia, winning gold, and joined the team again at the 2011 in New Caledonia earning a bronze. As Miss World Fiji 2015, Ms Hazelman represented the nation at the Miss World Pageant in Sanya, China placing top 10 in Sports, Multi-media, National Costume and Dance and top 15 as People's Choice. In 2016, Brittany was a recipient of the Asia Pacific Leadership Programme with the East-West Centre in Hawaii. She currently lives in Gold Coast, Australia completing her studies in early childhood. Brittany was excited to be back to be a part of Style Fiji 2017 highlighting the importance of giving back and supporting the communities particularly the work of Cure Kids Fiji in improving child health.

* Emily Rogers — 20 years old. Was born and raised in Fiji and currently resides in Lautoka. She attended the University of the South Pacific. Originally from Tuvalu with maternal links to the beautiful Islands of Yasawa.

* Yolani Julia Blake — She lives in Nadi and a swimmer as well as a swim instructor. This would be her second time being part of the Style Fiji Fashion show.