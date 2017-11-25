Organiser aims to collect $100k in style

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Models showcasing collections from Samoan designer, Dane Mulinu'u Fabricius. Picture: SUPPLIED

STYLE Fiji is aiming to collect about $100,000 this year from its annual fashion function which will be held next month in Nadi.

Organisation co-ordinator Zelda Thomas said the funds collected at the auction during the show would be used to fund and help Cure Kids Fiji in its services in the country.

"Over the years, we have received tremendous support and this year too is similar as well. We have got few tickets remaining. Every year, we aim to collect around $100,000" Ms Thomas said.

The event which has been held in the country for the past seven years has attracted a lot of attention from various people and stakeholders in the community.

Ms Thomas said the fashion show was one of the biggest events in the country with a lot of things up for offer for the audiences.

She said it would be an event filled with fashion, dance, dinner, entertainment and live band performances.

"Forty models also will be part of the event with their respective designers with six designers from Fiji and one designer from Samoa in attendance," she said.

Ms Thomas said Samoan designer, Dane Mulinu'u Fabricius, was one of the seven designers who would showcase his new collection called "My Pacific Eye" at the event.

"The owner and founder of DMF apparels resort wear's, theme for his collection is "Ole i'o mata ole tuagane o lona Tuafafine" which means "My sisters are the pupils of my eye" .

At Style Fiji he will be introducing to the runway "My Pacific Eye," she said.

Tickets for the event are selling for $165

The event will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on December 2.