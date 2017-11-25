Fisheries service boost

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Litiana Seruvatu looks at a fish on display in an aquarium during the Fisheries Day in Suva this week. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

SENIOR officers and middle managers of the Ministry of Fisheries went through a refresher course this week to help staff members improve on their services.

Fisheries director Aisake Batibasaga said the workshop was timely and staff would now have access to new information and ideas.

"We needed to refresh our staff members' knowledge on new emerging issues, new fisheries management strategies and some introductory fisheries laws and ocean governance that bond with our ocean governance and managements on international commitments," he said.

"We even have a new fisheries policy that is going to be formulated and endorsed by Government hopefully before the end of this year so everyone will be aware of what's next within the ministry."

Mr Batibasaga said the staff members covered other courses like aquaculture and research development that linked to their policy advices initiatives, concepts and planning.

"One important topic they covered is on awareness and education.

"How they should package information and communicate strategically to our other stakeholders, particularly the communities that are engaged in marine harvesting across all our iqoliqoli and perhaps link them to sustainable aquaculture."

He said this was one growth area that they had identified but was yet to have the right components in locally sourcing aquaculture feeds to their farmers.

"I believe that this could be the answer to our food security problem.

"The projection is that within the next 15 to 20 years, we might no longer be a net exporter of fish but its net importer looking at the rate we are harvesting our marine resources and of our rapid growth in population.

"These have moved us to come up with some stratezies and alternatives such as aquaculture that will greatly help our communities at large."