Fiji Time: 10:26 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Service breach

Aqela Susu
Saturday, November 25, 2017

THE Judicial Department says it receives reports of Justices of the Peace demanding cash in return for their services.

This was revealed by the Judicial Department's Deputy Registrar Legal, Krishan Prasad during his presentation at a workshop for Commissioner of Oaths and JPs in Suva on Thursday.

"We came across one which was sent over to the Small Claims Tribunal that a particular JP has been asking for fees," he said.

"These sorts of things paint a really bad picture for the appointing authority.

"Your appointments are a very honourable appointment and it is my plea to you to please maintain the respect in your appointment."

The JPs and Commissioners of Oaths were reminded that it was unethical for a JP to brag at a social event that they should be given preferential treatment.

More than 40 JPs and Commissioners of Oaths were part of the workshop.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)