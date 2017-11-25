Service breach

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Awadh Narayan Sharma during the Commissioner of Oath and Justice of Peace workshop at Suvavou House in Suva on Thursday, November 23, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Judicial Department says it receives reports of Justices of the Peace demanding cash in return for their services.

This was revealed by the Judicial Department's Deputy Registrar Legal, Krishan Prasad during his presentation at a workshop for Commissioner of Oaths and JPs in Suva on Thursday.

"We came across one which was sent over to the Small Claims Tribunal that a particular JP has been asking for fees," he said.

"These sorts of things paint a really bad picture for the appointing authority.

"Your appointments are a very honourable appointment and it is my plea to you to please maintain the respect in your appointment."

The JPs and Commissioners of Oaths were reminded that it was unethical for a JP to brag at a social event that they should be given preferential treatment.

More than 40 JPs and Commissioners of Oaths were part of the workshop.