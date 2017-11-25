Animal shelter plans

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Stray animals on our roads. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Ministry of Agriculture is working on building eight shelters for stray animals in various parts of Fiji.

This was part of the ministry's stray animal control campaign for large animals and cats and dogs.

The animal shelter would be a place where stray, lost, abandoned or surrendered animals (mostly dogs and cats and sometimes sick or wounded wildlife) were kept and rehabilitated.

In a statement, the ministry said their campaigns were done on a weekly basis.

"This year, the ministry has a budgetary allocation of $1.3 million for the stray animal control campaign and the funding will be utilised for the construction of eight pounds," it said.

The ministry allocated three places in the Western Division — one pound to be built in Ba, one in Nadi and two pounds in Sigatoka.

"For the Central Division one pound will be built at Dawasamu and the other one will be built at Dada Government Station and in the North one pound will be built in Savusavu and the other one in Bua.

"The other activities that will be undertaken include the recruitment of 15 project staff and purchase of portable race and dog cages."

The ministry said in the second half of the year, seven new pounds would be constructed with one pound at Dreketi and Seaqaqa, Labasa would have one pound, Taveuni would have one pound and in the West, Ba and Lautoka would have one pound each.

Staff are engaged in awareness programs and assisting farmers identify and address problems.