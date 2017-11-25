Tourism to benefit from COP23

/ Front page / News

FIJI'S presidency of COP23 is expected to have some positive impacts on the country's tourism sector.

Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the value of all of the exposure Fiji gained from COP23 was immense and would have been otherwise unthinkable.

"Already, the global interest in tourism is seeing a boost, with visits to Tourism Fiji's website spiking from places far and wide," he said.

"To the international community, we are more than a vacation spot, and more than a rugby powerhouse — Fiji is now a global leader.

"We are at the forefront of the most pressing issue of our time, climate change.

"While the responsibility is great, it is one that with your continued support will cement these years in Fijian history as among the most important in our history."

Meanwhile, through Fiji's presidency, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said nations from across the globe have dedicated new resources to rebuild Fijian schools, replanting of mangroves, and launching the Drua Insurance Incubator and the Fiji Clearinghouse for Risk Transfer.