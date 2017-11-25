UN ready to help Fiji battle border crimes

/ Front page / News

THE regional representative to the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes, Jeremy Douglas, is willing to help Fiji address its major crime issues.

Mr Douglas was in Fiji to open a conference and met various stakeholders who keep our borders safe.

The dialogue with stakeholders, such as the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, included discussions on Fiji being used for trafficking drugs, cybercrime and illegal fisheries.

Speaking on drugs, Mr Douglas said hard drugs came from Asia to be sent to countries such as Australia and New Zealand since people there paid a higher price to illegally obtain them.

"Obviously that has significant implications for police and for health authorities for the countries because these are small societies, so introducing hard drugs like that (methamphetamine) can be really hard on societies," Mr Douglas said.

"The other issue we talked about is cybercrime and making sure that the countries here have laws to deal with cybercrime and make laws on cybercrime.

"Our mandate primarily deals with helping countries to put in place laws and policies that is quite complex, but also to build capacities for investigations."