Fiji Time: 10:25 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UN ready to help Fiji battle border crimes

Avneel Chand
Saturday, November 25, 2017

THE regional representative to the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes, Jeremy Douglas, is willing to help Fiji address its major crime issues.

Mr Douglas was in Fiji to open a conference and met various stakeholders who keep our borders safe.

The dialogue with stakeholders, such as the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, included discussions on Fiji being used for trafficking drugs, cybercrime and illegal fisheries.

Speaking on drugs, Mr Douglas said hard drugs came from Asia to be sent to countries such as Australia and New Zealand since people there paid a higher price to illegally obtain them.

"Obviously that has significant implications for police and for health authorities for the countries because these are small societies, so introducing hard drugs like that (methamphetamine) can be really hard on societies," Mr Douglas said.

"The other issue we talked about is cybercrime and making sure that the countries here have laws to deal with cybercrime and make laws on cybercrime.

"Our mandate primarily deals with helping countries to put in place laws and policies that is quite complex, but also to build capacities for investigations."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)