Sending love in a shoe box

+ Enlarge this image Kamshin Raju showing the e-copy of the her project at the University of the South Pacific yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Suva Santa Shoe Box Project co-ordinator Kamshin Raju is calling for support from members of the public.

The initiative undertaken by the 21-year-old woman is to share the joy of Christmas with children living in orphanages in Suva.

"Christmas is a time of giving, we spend so much money on ourselves, on our relatives, but we already have so much for ourselves. We already have nice clothes, food, a house but little kids of orphanages don't have much," Ms Raju said.

"Yes, they might have donations, government sponsors but they don't have love and support we do and they can't go out and buy themselves gifts because where are they going to get money from?

"So why not we give them a gift instead of buying ourselves a gift this one time."

Ms Raju aims to collect about 80 boxes of gifts; basically any type of gift is welcomed as long as it can be used by those receiving it.

She said the gifts could be from books to toys to clothes, which will be put in to a shoe box.

"I have already posted it out so people who want to give stuff can come and give it at USP or I could collect it, but from now until the December 10 we are going to collect."

The gifts are expected to be wrapped by December 17 before being taken to orphanages.

Those wishing to contribute can email: kamshinraju@yahoo.com for further details.