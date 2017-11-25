Fiji Time: 10:24 PM on Saturday 25 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sending love in a shoe box

Avneel Chand
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Suva Santa Shoe Box Project co-ordinator Kamshin Raju is calling for support from members of the public.

The initiative undertaken by the 21-year-old woman is to share the joy of Christmas with children living in orphanages in Suva.

"Christmas is a time of giving, we spend so much money on ourselves, on our relatives, but we already have so much for ourselves. We already have nice clothes, food, a house but little kids of orphanages don't have much," Ms Raju said.

"Yes, they might have donations, government sponsors but they don't have love and support we do and they can't go out and buy themselves gifts because where are they going to get money from?

"So why not we give them a gift instead of buying ourselves a gift this one time."

Ms Raju aims to collect about 80 boxes of gifts; basically any type of gift is welcomed as long as it can be used by those receiving it.

She said the gifts could be from books to toys to clothes, which will be put in to a shoe box.

"I have already posted it out so people who want to give stuff can come and give it at USP or I could collect it, but from now until the December 10 we are going to collect."

The gifts are expected to be wrapped by December 17 before being taken to orphanages.

Those wishing to contribute can email: kamshinraju@yahoo.com for further details.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62090.6019
JPY 54.904351.9043
GBP 0.36550.3575
EUR 0.41180.3998
NZD 0.71450.6815
AUD 0.64330.6183
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 24th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Picnic trip tragedy
  2. In the big league
  3. 'Small axe' of rugby
  4. Big plan for hostel
  5. Abandoned baby's mother to be medically fit before questioning
  6. Police: Supervision at home important
  7. A-G clarifies NDP
  8. Mill up for sale
  9. FSC's 5-year plan
  10. Raka 7s: Army, First Light secure semi-final spots

Top Stories this Week

  1. Celebration planned to welcome COP23 delegates Tuesday (21 Nov)
  2. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  3. The Crying Rock Sunday (19 Nov)
  4. Bid to win Tuesday (21 Nov)
  5. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  6. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers Monday (20 Nov)
  7. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  8. Bati rest day Tuesday (21 Nov)
  9. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  10. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)