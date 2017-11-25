A-G: Be proud of Fiji's achievements

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: FILE

EVERY Fijian needs to be able to always be proud of our nation's achievements, irrespective of who accomplishes it, says Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He said it was unfortunate that some Fijians had not realised what Fiji's presidency was able to achieve at the recent COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said climate change was a global issue and Fiji's accomplishments at the UN high level climate change meeting was one that Fijians should be proud of irrespective of who accomplished it.

"It is unfortunate that coming home, we have a few people who unfortunately rather than realising and perhaps in their naivety, they did not do their research or ignorance, they should have found out what actually happened in Bonn. It was covered widely by CNN, BBC, DW â€¦ It's all been covered by them," he said.

"What they are simply doing is they are making political points. It is unfortunate. This is a global issue. It is also a moment that all of us should be proud of irrespective of your political proclivities.

"Something that we need to be proud of is what Fiji has achieved. Indeed, we had the Honourable Madam Speaker (Dr Jiko Luveni) who brought as well a member of the Opposition. He himself acknowledged the fact this was a tremendous occasion and he was able to see beyond the political spectacles that some people are actually wearing now."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the attention surrounding Fiji's climate leadership had already yielded many fruits.

"We have attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in green infrastructure projects that will not only make Fiji more climate resilient, but will also boost our thriving economy. These projects, from the likes of the World Bank, the Green Climate Fund, the EIB, and the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, will make our villages more secure, our water and electricity cleaner and will help us build a brighter and more resilient future for Fiji."